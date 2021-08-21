Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Conservative talk show host Phil Valentine dies after battle with Covid-19, his employer says

Conservative talk show host Phil Valentine dies after battle with Covid-19, his employer says

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Andy Rose, CNN

Phil Valentine, a Nashville-based conservative radio talk show host who had questioned whether it was necessary for all people to get Covid-19 vaccines, died on Saturday, his employer, WWTN Radio, announced on Twitter. Valentine was 61 years old.

"Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers," the station said in the tweet.

His death comes more than a month after the host first announced he had been diagnosed with Covid-19. On his program, Valentine had repeatedly downplayed the importance of getting a vaccine against the virus, saying last December that he believed his personal odds of dying from Covid-19 were "probably way less than one percent."

But his message changed in late July when his family announced that Valentine had been hospitalized in "very serious condition" and was suffering from "Covid Pneumonia and the attendant side effects."

"Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an 'anti-vaxer' he regrets not being more vehemently 'Pro-Vaccine', and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon," his brother Mark Valentine wrote on July 22.

Mark Valentine told CNN's Alisyn Camerota in a July 26 interview his brother was doing better but was "still very deep in the woods" and breathing with assistance.

"He recognizes now that him not getting the vaccination has probably caused a bunch of other people not to get vaccinated," he said in the interview. "And that he regrets."

"This is a real threat, it is a real public health crisis and it is something that if he had to do over again ... his cavalier attitude wouldn't have been what it was and he would have gotten vaccinated and encouraged everybody to get vaccinated," he added.

Following news of his death, many shared tributes for the radio host.

"Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Phil Valentine and pray for his family as they navigate the difficult days ahead," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wrote on Twitter.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton added, Phil Valentine "made a difference in life as a strong conservative voice."

"He will be greatly missed by all! Our heartfelt prayers & deepest sympathies go out to the Valentine family & Phil's radio family," Sexton wrote.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Today was another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. A cold front is moving through the area tonight, and that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe, with the main threats being strong winds, hail, and flooding. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. The cold front moving through will briefly cool us down on Saturday but the heat will make a return on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories