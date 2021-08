Tormenta tropical Henri, minuto a minuto: el noreste de EE.UU. en alerta

Thanks to the cold front that moved through last night, we enjoyed a pleasant day today with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity. Tonight's conditions will also be comfortable with calm winds, clear skies, and lows in the 60s. The heat makes a return tomorrow however with highs back up in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.

