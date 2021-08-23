Clear
FDA could grant full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today, two officials say

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Two officials familiar with the discussions are very optimistic the US Food and Drug Administration could grant full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine today, though no one is prepared to get ahead of the agency and definitively say whether it will.

A senior federal official told CNN on Friday that full FDA approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is "imminent."

Officials discussed this weekend how to prepare for the rollout once the FDA grants full approval, given it will be a major messaging opportunity to encourage vaccination.

Full approval is expected to open the door to more vaccine mandates and perhaps increase uptake by some people who are vaccine hesitant.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since mid-December for people age 16 and older. In May, the authorization was extended to those 12 and older.

