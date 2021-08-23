Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Succession' Season 3 will debut in October

'Succession' Season 3 will debut in October

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The mega money and major family drama of "Succession" will return for it's next chapter this fall.

The network announced on Twitter that the Emmy-winning hit will debut in October. There is no exact date yet.

While a trailer released last month showed the Roy children battling their father, this latest tease shows Logan Roy (Brian Cox), looking serious in his fight against them.

This season will also feature appearances by Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

Production on Season 3 had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and began filming in fall 2020 in New York City.

Along with Cox, the show will see the return of Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman).

In addition to Brody and Skarsgård, this season will feature Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf.

"Succession" took off in its second season, winning seven Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama. (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday. Heat and humidity will start to build back into the area today with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories