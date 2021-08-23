Clear
Netflix releases first look at 'Cowboy Bebop'

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" is right around the corner and the streaming network has just released a first look.

The photos show stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Danielle Pineda.

The show is based on the 1998 Japanese anime series which is set in the year 2071 and follows the lives of the bounty hunting crew of a spaceship called "Bebop."

Production began in 2019, but was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Cowboy Bebop" will make its debut on November 19.

