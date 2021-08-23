'The Morning Show' Season 2 trailer is here

"The Morning Show" Season 2 has a new trailer and Jennifer Aniston is as fierce as ever in it.

The second season of the Apple Original drama series, also executive produced by Jennifer Aniston along with Reese Witherspoon, will debut globally on Sept. 17 on Apple TV+. The show will premiere the first episode of the second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, for ten episodes in all. (CNN's Brian Stelter is a consulting producer on the series.)

According to a show synopsis, Season 2 finds "The Morning Show" team "emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play."

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the cast for Season 2 includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

New cast members joining the show include Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined UBA, Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the "The Morning Show" staff; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the chairwoman of the UBA board, and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Aniston's powerful performance as Alex Levy earned her a SAG Award for Season 1. Crudup's performance as Cory Ellison earned him an Emmy Award for supporting actor in a drama, as well as a Critics Choice Award. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for outstanding new program and a TV Choice Award for best new drama.

The first season of "The Morning Show" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

