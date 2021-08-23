Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tuesday spacewalk postponed due to 'minor medical issue'

Tuesday spacewalk postponed due to 'minor medical issue'

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

A spacewalk outside of the International Space Station including NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide has been postponed due to a "minor medical issue," according to NASA.

The agency said the issue involving Vande Hei is not a medical emergency.

The spacewalk, originally scheduled for August 24, will be rescheduled. The agency doesn't consider the spacewalk, which was meant to install new brackets to help with the addition of new solar arrays, to be time-sensitive.

The on-board crew, which includes NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, is continuing with their day-to-day work on the station and helping conduct the hundreds of experiments on board.

The spacewalk will be rescheduled after the SpaceX CRS-23 cargo resupply launch this weekend and two upcoming Russian spacewalks taking place on September 2 and 8.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 107°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Atchison
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 104°
Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday. Heat and humidity will start to build back into the area today with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories