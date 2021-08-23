Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

California DOJ to investigate police shooting of 'uninvolved' bystander

California DOJ to investigate police shooting of 'uninvolved' bystander

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Stella Chan, CNN

Police in the California town of Guadalupe fatally shot an "uninvolved" bystander Saturday night as officers pursued a suspect to serve a felony arrest warrant, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department (SBSD).

A Guadalupe officer fired his service weapon at the wanted suspect "but instead struck an uninvolved resident who was sitting in a vehicle in the 100-block of Obispo Street," the SBSD said in a news release.

"Tragically, 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado of Guadalupe, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:13 p.m."

The SBSD said it's assisting in the investigation at the request of the Guadalupe police.

The suspect with the felony warrant was arrested at the scene, the news release said. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured.

The California Department of Justice will investigate the incident in line with a state law that went into effect in July. That law calls for the DOJ to look into officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the wanted suspect or the officer, as the investigation is ongoing, the SBSD said. Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash has met with the victim's family to offer his condolences, the SBSD said.

Guadalupe is located on California's central coast and has a population of about 8,000 people.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 107°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Atchison
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 104°
Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday. Heat and humidity will start to build back into the area today with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories