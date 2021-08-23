Andrew Cuomo just isn't sorry

At midnight tonight, Andrew Cuomo's resignation as governor of New York will become official -- ending a political career that has spanned two decades.

Even though Cuomo is resigning amid allegations from 11 women that he had sexually harassed them, the soon-to-be former governor had a very clear message in his final address on Monday afternoon: He's not sorry.

"The attorney general's report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic, and it worked," Cuomo said. "There was a political and media stampede. But the truth will out in time -- of that, I am confident."

At another point, Cuomo called the investigation led by state Attorney General Letitia James "unjust" and "unfair."

To hear Cuomo tell it in this final address, he was resigning his office solely because he didn't want a fight over the allegations to dominate the state's business. "Prolonging this situation could only cause governmental paralysis," he said at one point.

All of which suggests that Cuomo, well, just doesn't get it. The behavior described in the James report is unacceptable from anyone -- especially from someone sitting in a position of power like Cuomo.

Cuomo is not the victim here. Nothing is being done to him. Instead, his actions as outlined in the James report are having consequences -- pure and simple.

Simply dismissing this last act of defiance as "Cuomo being Cuomo" gives the governor a pass that he doesn't deserve. Yes, he is a political bulldog. Yes, he is relentless. Yes, he is a fighter.

But none of those things justify the way the James report alleges he behaved toward the 11 women in question.

Cuomo's inability -- or unwillingness -- to acknowledge what he has done wrong or to show any real remorse for his behavior speaks very poorly of him and suggests that there isn't going to be a comeback in his future.

The Point : Even the best fighters know when to stop throwing punches. Andrew Cuomo would do well to learn that lesson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.