Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The record holder for tallest living man in the US dies at 38

The record holder for tallest living man in the US dies at 38

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson and Jennifer Henderson, CNN

Igor Vovkovinskiy, crowned the tallest living man in the US by Guinness World Records in 2010, died Friday at 38, said his mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska.

Vovkovinskiy was 7 feet, 8.33 inches tall, according to Guinness. He died in a hospital from heart disease with his mom and brother by his side, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by Svetlana. Just hours before his death, Vovkovinskiy was able to spend time with his brother's family and had his last dinner, which was a piece of Kyiv cake and Fanta, his mother said.

Vovkovinskiy moved from Ukraine to Rochester, Minnesota, in 1989, for medical treatment, according to his Facebook page. He was born with pituitary gigantism, according to a TV segment he did on "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2010.

During that segment, Guinness World Record officials measured Vovkovinskiy's height and crowned him the new Tallest Living Man in America. He was 27 years old at the time and beat out the previous record holder, Virginia deputy sheriff George Bell, by a third of an inch, according to Guinness.

"It feels good to finally have proof that I am the Tallest Man in America," said Vovkovinskiy in 2010. "Everyone is always asking me if I'm certain that I'm the tallest and I was never able to prove it. Now that I have this certificate to hang on my wall, I could finally show it!"

He wore a shoe size 24 10-E, said Guinness, and faced daily challenges of fitting into cars and finding comfortable shoes.

His funeral home online obituary stated that the enjoyed spending time with friends and family, occasionally fishing and traveling. A memorial service will be on Saturday with a burial at a later date.

Guinness says the tallest living man in the world is Sultan Kosen from Turkey, who measures 8 feet, 2.8 in tall. The tallest man in medical history for whom there is irrefutable evidence is Robert Pershing Wadlow, according to Guinness. Wadlow was from Illinois and measured 8 feet, 11.1 in tall. He died in 1940.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 86°
Heat and humidity will start to build back into the area tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories