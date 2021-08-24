Clear
Taylor Swift joins TikTok and the Swifties go mad

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift posted her first TikTok and of course her fans went wild.

The singer took to the social media platform to promote the vinyl edition of the upcoming release of the re-recording of "Red," currently available for presale.

"Lots going on at the moment," Swift wrote. "Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now let the games begin. #SwiftTok."

The updated version of "Red," titled "Red (Taylor's Version)," will be released on Nov. 19 and features 30 songs.

Set to the tune of UK rapper Dave's "Screwface Capital" and its line "My outstanding payments swift like Taylor," Swift uses video snippets and album art from "Folklore," "Evermore," "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," and "Red (Taylor's Version)."

Swift even used the popular #swifttok hashtag, which followers use to post content related to the singer.

In her bio she says "This is pretty much just a cat account."

