Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alyssa Milano says her uncle is on life support following last week's car accident

Alyssa Milano says her uncle is on life support following last week's car accident

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Alyssa Milano gave fans an update on her uncle following the car accident they were in last week.

"Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He's on life support," Milano said in a TikTok video. "My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that. The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."

Milano's uncle was driving when he experienced a medical incident causing them to crash while driving on Los Angeles' 405 freeway. He was then taken to the hospital. Milano was picked up at the scene by her husband, David Bugliari, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"With the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane," a CHP report stated. "During the medical emergency, the Ford drifted out of its traffic lane and struck a Black SUV which fled the collision scene. Two LAPD units in the area came upon the incident and initiated CPR on the driver."

Milano added, "Uncle Mitch is a fighter. The doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories