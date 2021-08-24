Clear
Kilauea volcano alert raised as a swarm of small earthquakes hits the region

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 1:01 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 1:01 PM
Posted By: By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has raised the volcano alert from advisory to watch for the Kīlauea volcano after an increase in earthquake activity under the south part of the Kīlauea summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, according to release from the USGS.

While the Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, "the onset of the earthquake swarm was coincident with a change in the style of ground deformation at tiltmeters in the Kīlauea summit region, potentially indicating the shallow movement of magma beneath the south part of Kīlauea caldera," the release states.

Over 140 earthquakes were recorded by 4:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. ET), with the largest being a magnitude 3.3. Most of the earthquakes were less than magnitude 1, but small earthquakes are continuing at the rate of at least 10 earthquakes per hour, the release adds.

The aviation color code has also increased from yellow to orange, though USGS says no smoke cloud has formed.

In December, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency asked residents to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano erupted following a series of earthquakes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.
