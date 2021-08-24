Conan O'Brien's tweet prompts FDA to discourage #MilkCrateChallenge

The latest internet "challenge" involves milk crates and serious pain.

In "The Milk Crate Challenge," started recently on TikTok, someone gathers a bunch of milk crates and stacks them as high as they can, then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates faltering underneath them.

Many people don't succeed and fail in cringe-inducing ways, tumbling to the ground and knocking milk crates over on the way, injuring their bodies in the process.

Now, thanks to Conan O'Brien, the US Food and Drug Administration has weighed in.

O'Brien tweeted about the challenge on Monday, quipping that he will not do it until the FDA approves it.

"Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge," he joked, playing off of this week's FDA approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The official account for the FDA replied to O'Brien, writing that they "can't recommend" the challenge, and also, please think about returning all those crates to the grocery store.

"Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?" the tweet read.

Despite the discouragement, people are still attempting the dangerous challenge and getting hurt, sparking one Virginia orthopedic surgeon to warn against the stunt at a time when emergency rooms and medical personnel are overwhelmed with Covid patients.

Like the "Tide Pod Challenge" of 2018 that resulted in calls to poison control centers and laundry pods removed from shelves, the obviously risky "The Milk Crate Challenge" will also come to an end -- and hopefully before anyone else is wounded.

