Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hiker attacked by bear during solo outing in Denali National Park

Hiker attacked by bear during solo outing in Denali National Park

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 7:01 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: By Andy Rose, CNN

A hiker from Indiana was injured when attacked by a bear in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, officials said.

A statement from the park Tuesday says the unidentified 55-year-old man was hiking alone Monday in heavy fog when he was charged by a grizzly with two cubs nearby.

"He was able to deploy bear spray, but only after the bear had knocked him down," the park's statement said.

The man was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was last listed in stable condition with puncture wounds to the leg, ribs and shoulder.

Because the attack was believed to be an ordinary effort by the grizzly to defend the cubs, no action will be taken against the bear.

The area around the site of the attack is being closed to backcountry travel for one week.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Atchison
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today and tomorrow with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories