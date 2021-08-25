Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Krispy Kreme is sweetening its free doughnut promotion for vaccinated people

Krispy Kreme is sweetening its free doughnut promotion for vaccinated people

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its popular free doughnut promotion for customers vaccinated against Covid-19.

Beginning August 30, the chain is giving anyone with vaccination proof two free doughnuts every day until September 5. The promotion comes following the US Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

In March, the chain began its promotion to encourage people to get vaccinated with a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year. So far, Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 2.5 million doughnuts through the deal.

The chain is also making a special heart-shaped doughnut to give away, in addition to a traditional glazed doughnut.

"We all hoped we'd be near the end of this pandemic by now. We're not," said Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a press release. "So, please consider getting vaccinated if you've not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks."

Krispy Kreme said it will continue its free daily doughnut campaign through the end of the year. In order to qualify, customers have to show their vaccination card. Anyone who has received at least one shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines is eligible.

The chain recently went public, but its stock price could use a jolt of sugar. Shares are down roughly 18% since its July 1 debut.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today and tomorrow with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories