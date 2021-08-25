Clear
'Bob Ross' paints a complex portrait of the artist's life, and the battle that followed it

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

Add the late PBS painter Bob Ross to the list of youthful memories with a darker side, at least in terms of the messy battle that followed his death. "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed" won't ruin anyone's childhood, but it does reflect the difficulty of remembering such personalities in pastel-hued colors, especially when green enters the picture.

"Bob Ross" begins by dutifully charting Ross' rise as a TV personality. He followed a stint in the Air Force by teaching art, using his soothing voice, trademark mane and knack for churning out landscapes at lightning speed to secure a spot on television hosting "The Joy of Painting."

Ross achieved those breakthroughs with the help of a couple, Annette and Walt Kowalski, who championed him and his work, before assuming control of Bob Ross Inc. after he died of cancer in 1995 at 52.

It's at that point when the documentary -- directed by Joshua Rofé, and produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone -- kicks into a different gear. The filmmakers proceed to explore how the Kowalskis cemented and protected their authority over Ross' legacy, and their dispute with Ross' son Steve, in a bitter struggle that continued long after Bob Ross' death and wound up in the courts.

"Bob Ross" in many ways feels like the oldest of stories, presenting the avuncular artist as a gifted practitioner of his craft who potentially lacked the business savvy to protect his interests. (The focus on the Ross estate somewhat glosses over other details of the artist's life, including his extramarital affairs, which are alluded to briefly.)

While Steve Ross was interviewed extensively, many others declined to be, including the Kowalskis, who the documentary responded to the filmmakers with a letter that raised the specter of legal action against them. In a statement to Vanity Fair, the company dismissed the documentary as attempting to "relitigate claims brought against Bob Ross Inc." in Steve Ross' 2017 lawsuit.

By operating on twin tracks, the film manages to tap into the nostalgia regarding Ross, which has grown through the years -- from a 2019 exhibition to the Bob Ross Experience in Indiana -- while venturing into murkier corners that risk casting more complicated clouds over those memories.

"Bob Ross" paints a portrait of the man, who referred to painting miscues as "happy accidents." Yet it's the rest of the film's subhead that serves as its foundation, and a reminder that with the lives and legacies of beloved public figures, it's not always easy to see the forest for the trees.

"Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed" premieres Aug. 25 on Netflix.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have started to move into our area from Iowa. Most of these will continue to move towards the east throughout the rest of the morning. The best chance for rain will remain north of Highway 36. Once the rain clears out today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back up in the 90s. Heat index values will be around 104-107 this afternoon. Isolated early morning showers will be possible again Thursday before sunny and warm conditions take over for the afternoon. 90s look to stick around through most of the weekend with a cold front approaching on Sunday. That front will likely spark showers and thunderstorms Sunday that will linger through the day Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 80s to start next week.
