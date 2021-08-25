Clear
Kayleigh McEnany is gaslighting America

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Tuesday night right here on planet Earth, former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said these words:

"When President Trump was president, you didn't see crisis after crisis. You just didn't see it."

Yes. She really said that. With a straight face. (And yes, of course, she was on Fox News with Jesse Watters.)

The crisis-free administration that McEnany is envisioning included (among other things):

* Donald Trump being impeached by the House for an attempted quid pro quo with Ukraine

* Donald Trump being impeached by the House for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot -- an insurrection that left more than 100 police officers injured and five people dead

* The Covid-19 pandemic ravaging across the United States

* 37 people and entities being charged with crimes as part of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Seven people were sentenced to prison.

That's just the greatest hits, er, misses. The four years Trump spent as president were defined by chaos and crises; he seemed to attract them like moths to a flame.

What McEnany is doing here is classic gaslighting. She is trying to make you believe that the way you remember the last four years is wrong. That things were pretty darn great -- and crisis-free! -- under Trump.

McEnany is far from alone in trying to rewrite Trump's history. The former President's allies have taken to trying to memory hole all sorts of the ugliest elements of his term -- focusing most of their energy on January 6. (House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has played a major role in trying to reframe Trump's role on that fateful day.)

The Point: McEnany's comment is no accident. It's part of a concerted effort to gaslight America about what the last four years were really like.

Once the rain clears out today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back up in the 90s. Heat index values will be around 104-107 this afternoon. Isolated early morning showers will be possible again Thursday before sunny and warm conditions take over for the afternoon. 90s look to stick around through most of the weekend with a cold front approaching on Sunday. That front will likely spark showers and thunderstorms Sunday that will linger through the day Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 80s to start next week.
