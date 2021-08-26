Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rosh Hashanah Fast Facts

Rosh Hashanah Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, a celebration of the new year.

September 6-8, 2021 - Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on September 6 and is celebrated through nightfall September 8.

September 18-20, 2020 - Rosh Hashanah began at sundown on September 18 and ended at nightfall on September 20.

Facts

Rosh Hashanah means "head of the year" in Hebrew. It is a time for reflection and repentance.

It is referred to as the "day of judgment."

According to the Talmud, the world was created on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Jewish calendar.

The holiday is celebrated on the first and second days of Tishrei, which generally corresponds to September or October on the Gregorian calendar.

Rosh Hashanah begins the High Holy Days or Ten Days of Penitence, which end with Yom Kippur.

One of the most significant rituals during Rosh Hashanah is the blowing of the Shofar, or ram's horn. It is used as a call to repentance during the High Holy Days.

During this time, Jewish people attend synagogue services and refrain from working.

Another popular practice is to eat apples dipped in honey, symbolizing the hope for a sweet year to come. Also, challah bread is baked in round loaves instead of braided loaves. The bread is dipped in honey instead of salt.

Pomegranates are eaten because the seeds are symbolic of the many commandments in the Torah that Jews must fulfill.

Another popular ritual is to walk to a river or stream and recite special prayers of penitence. Afterward, one throws breadcrumbs in the river, to symbolically cast away sins.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
After a slight break from the heat due to the rain yesterday, today the hot and humid conditions will return. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Our heat advisory goes through 8 PM today. Heat and humidity will continue on Friday with heat indices making a run for the triple digits again. Rain chances will start to return overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories