Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kanye West is holding a new listening event and this one has vaccines

Kanye West is holding a new listening event and this one has vaccines

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kanye West is holding more listening events in anticipation of his "Donda" album, and the next one will have Covid-19 vaccines available.

West is scheduled to appear at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago on Aug. 26 for a listening party, the final one before the album release.

"The Donda Listening Experience" will not require proof of vaccination, but the 40,000 capacity stadium will dedicate a gate to vaccines if fans need or want one, according to ABC News. The Chicago Department of Health will be on hand and masks are recommended.

He had also been spending time inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium In Atlanta recently, where he was holding listening parties and putting finishing touches on the new album.

"Donda" will be West's 10th studio album. It is named for his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 following surgical complications .

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
After a slight break from the heat due to the rain yesterday, today the hot and humid conditions will return. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Our heat advisory goes through 8 PM today. Heat and humidity will continue on Friday with heat indices making a run for the triple digits again. Rain chances will start to return overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories