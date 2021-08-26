Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mandy Patinkin shares emotional 'Princess Bride' backstory

Mandy Patinkin shares emotional 'Princess Bride' backstory

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Way to make us cry Mandy Patinkin.

The actor shared a moving backstory about his role in the cult classic film "The Princess Bride" on his official TikTok account in response to a user sharing her own.

Amanda Webb posted a video in which she shared that the movie was a favorite of hers and of her late father, who died in March from cancer.

One scene in particular, the one in which Patinkin as Iñigo Montoya duels with Christopher Guest's character Count Rugen and says to him, "I want my father back."

Webb said she'd heard a rumor that Patinkin was thinking about his father, whom he lost to cancer, when he filmed that scene and wondered if that was true.

Patinkin posted a video of him and his wife Kathryn Grody watching Webb's video and he tearfully confirmed the tale was true.

"I went outside in this castle and walked around," the actor said. "And I kept talking to my dad and I said, 'Dad, I'm going to get this guy.'"

Patinkin said that from the time he read the script that he knew he would approach the scene that way because he felt that in defeating the character it "means I kill the cancer that killed my dad and I'll get to visit my dad."

"And I went and I played that scene with Chris," he said. "Then I went back out there and talked to my dad."

The star told Webb she too could talk to her dad and requested that if she could, to please get the name of her father to him so he could add it to the list of those people he prays for daily.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
After a slight break from the heat due to the rain yesterday, today the hot and humid conditions will return. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Our heat advisory goes through 8 PM today. Heat and humidity will continue on Friday with heat indices making a run for the triple digits again. Rain chances will start to return overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories