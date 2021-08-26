Clear
TLC wants you to come jam with them

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

TLC is still "CrazySexyCool."

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas are heading out on tour September 3 in honor of the 27th anniversary of the release of their diamond certified "CrazySexyCool" album.

The pair told CNN attendees can expect special guests, performances from tour mates Bone Thugs n' Harmony and plenty of '90s throwback fun.

"We're going to be jumping around the stage dancing and coming up with some routines that [the audience] could go and learn," Thomas said. "Our signature dances that we have for certain songs that [the audience] can't wait to do with us"

They said they planned to do the tour before the pandemic began and when the opportunity came to go out in September they couldn't resist.

Thomas said both she and Watkins don't take for granted their still-strong fan base.

"It's a blessing," Thomas said. "It really is a blessing to have longevity in the business."

She said songs like "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs" and "Creep," as well as other tunes from the 1990s, resonate with younger fans.

"It's because it's so relatable as to why I feel like [the music] has a lot of legs to it, Thomas said.

TLC included the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who was the "L" in "TLC," and 19 years after Lopes was killed in a car crash in Honduras, Watkins said she will forever be a part of the group.

"It's more of a celebration now, it's not sorrow," Watkins said of continuing their group's legacy without Lopes.

And there's still more to come including new music and a documentary that Watkins and Thomas are currently working on.

"We still have some secrets in the closet," Watkins said. "It's actually a blessing to be able to have a documentary while you're still living in here and kicking and breathing to see it happen."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

