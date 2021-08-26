Clear
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged by the Cheshire Constabulary with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says the alleged events took place in Cheshire, northwest England, between October 2020 and August 2021 and relate to three complainants over the age of 16.

"Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday 27 August 2021," the CPS statement read.

In a statement on the club's website, Manchester City said Mendy "has been suspended pending an investigation."

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete," the statement read.

CNN has reached out to Mendy's representatives but did not receive an immediate response.

