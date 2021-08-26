Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Peloton is giving its bike another price cut

Peloton is giving its bike another price cut

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Peloton is cutting the price of its original at-home exercise bike for the second time in a year, a sign that the trendy fitness company is facing fiercer competition from rivals producing significantly cheaper products and people returning to gyms.

Beginning Thursday, its core bike will cost $1,495 — a roughly 20% reduction — with the monthly financing rate dropping $10 to $39 a month. Peloton said in a press release that the price cut is part of its mission to making the company's products "more accessible and attainable."

Peloton also announced new financing terms for its recently released Tread and pricier Bike+ with the monthly prices dropping by several dollars and the company offering 0% APR. Peloton previously cut the price of the Bike by 15% to $1,895 in September 2020.

Peloton CEO John Foley recently said that the price cuts and introduction of cheaper machines, such as the Tread, is aimed at attracting new members that might think it's just for the wealthy. The company is also growing its app membership base, which feature workouts that don't need Peloton machines, with price reductions for qualified people and star-studded classes.

Peloton stock dropped 15% after hours Thursday and shares of the company are down about 20% this year. Investors have soured on the company in light of the massive recall surrounding its treadmill and delivery delays. The company also posted disappointing earnings and an underwhelming outlook.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 105°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Atchison
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 107°
Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Our heat advisory goes through 8 PM today. Heat and humidity will continue on Friday with heat indices making a run for the triple digits again. Rain chances will start to return overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories