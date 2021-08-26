Clear
Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sexual assault charges

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg and Steve Almasy, CNN

Porn star Ron Jeremy is facing an additional 20 counts of forcible rape, sexual battery, sodomy and more, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Jeremy, whose legal last name is Hyatt, was initially charged in June with several counts of sexual assault, including three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Prosecutors on Monday announced 20 more charges against Jeremy, alleging he has sexually assaulted 13 women since 2004.

The charges include includes six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two count of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said Jeremy sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl at a party in 2004. They also alleged he assaulted a woman as recently as New Year's Day this year.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Jeremy, who pleaded not guilty to the new charges at his arraignment Monday.

Another court date is scheduled for October 28.

If convicted on all charges, Jeremy could be sentenced to up to 250 years in prison.

According to online court records, he is in jail in Los Angeles and is being held on $6.6 million bail.

Jeremy, 67, is considered one of the icons of the adult entertainment industry. He was the subject of the 2001 documentary "Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy."

In 2015, he talked to CNN about almost dying from an aortic dissection in 2013. While he came close to death, the actor said he has always subscribed to the idea that living a good life and being a good person is the best thing one can do on this Earth.

"I've always been spiritual," Jeremy said at the time.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to a Guinness World Record said to be held by Jeremy. No such record exists, according to the organization.

