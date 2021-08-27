Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tim Cook gets $750 million bonus on 10th anniversary as Apple CEO

Tim Cook gets $750 million bonus on 10th anniversary as Apple CEO

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 5:00 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook just celebrated 10 years on the job. He also marked the occasion this week by collecting — and selling off — three quarters of a billion dollars' worth of stock.

The transactions were revealed in a regulatory filing Thursday, which showed that Cook had acquired and sold more than 5 million shares of the iPhone maker.

As head of the world's most valuable company, Cook has received lofty stock awards in recent years.

One of the incentives was tied to Apple's performance in the S&P 500 over the past three years. The stock award was triggered this week because the firm was one of the index's top performers, generating shareholder returns of nearly 192% from August 2018 to 2021, it said in a filing.

Apple is the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of $2.4 trillion. Its stock is up about 11% so far this year.

Cook's windfall came just days after he also donated 70,000 Apple shares (worth about $10 million) to charity, according to a separate regulatory filing Tuesday. It did not disclose the name of the recipient.

The chief executive officially became a billionaire last year, and was last estimated to be worth about $1.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

Cook joined Apple in 1998 and served in a variety of senior roles before assuming his current position, including chief operating officer and executive vice president of worldwide sales and operations. He was named CEO in August 2011, after co-founder Steve Jobs famously stepped down. Jobs died weeks later from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Prior to joining Apple, Cook worked at Compaq and IBM.

In 2014, Cook made history for becoming the first Fortune 500 CEO to come out as gay. The following year, he pledged to donate most of his wealth to charity.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Today will be another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories