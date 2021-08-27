Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody for two weeks

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Friday, charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Chester Magistrates Court verbally confirmed the news to CNN and said Mendy will remain in custody until the next trial date on September 10.

Mendy, 27, spoke in the court to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the alleged events took place in Cheshire, northwest England, between October 2020 and August 2021 and related to three complainants over the age of 16.

"Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday 27 August 2021," the CPS statement read.

In a statement on the club's website, Manchester City said Mendy "has been suspended pending an investigation."

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete," the statement read.

CNN reached out to Mendy's representatives but has yet to receive a response.

