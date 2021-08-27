Clear
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody for two weeks

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody for two weeks

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok, Ben Church and Matias Grez

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Friday, charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Chester Magistrates Court verbally confirmed the news to CNN and said Mendy will remain in custody until the next trial date on September 10.

Mendy, 27, spoke in the court to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the alleged events took place in Cheshire, northwest England, between October 2020 and August 2021 and related to three complainants over the age of 16.

"Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday 27 August 2021," the CPS statement read.

In a statement on the club's website, Manchester City said Mendy "has been suspended pending an investigation."

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete," the statement read.

CNN reached out to Mendy's representatives but has yet to receive a response.

Today will be another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
