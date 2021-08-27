Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Manchester United stock soars on return of Ronaldo

Manchester United stock soars on return of Ronaldo

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Who says you can't go home again?

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is rejoining Manchester United, the British soccer club he played for from 2003 through 2009. The news sent shares of Manchester United, which is publicly traded in the United States, surging 8%.

Manchester United announced the news Friday in a tweet that said, "Welcome home, @Cristiano."

Ronaldo was widely expected to leave his current team, Italy's Juventus, this summer. But most of the speculation centered on him going to one of ManU's top rivals: Manchester City.

Ronaldo originally left Manchester United in 2009 to join Real Madrid. He departed that team in 2018 for Juventus.

It's been a busy summer for some of the worlds most famous soccer players. Argentine legend Lionel Messi left his longtime club, Barcelona, for Paris-Saint German earlier this month. Messi's current PSG teammate, France's Kylian Mbappé, could be reportedly moving to Real Madrid.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Atchison
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Today will be another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories