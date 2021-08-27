Clear
Dwayne Johnson seems to have a doppelgänger in Alabama

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a has a look-alike.

An Alabama law enforcement officer has gone viral because he an uncanny resemblance to "The Jungle Cruise" star. So much so that when the Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields on Facebook, the responses poured in.

"It's cool that the Rock looks like the real hero, Lt. Fields!," one person wrote.

"Can he swing by my house, I need to confirm he looks like the Rock as well," one woman commented.

"He sure does, can u smell what the rock is cooking," wrote another.

The Facebook post led to a TikTok video that currently has 1.6 million views.

"That's Dwayne The Cop Johnson," on TikTok user commented.

According to Alabama news outlet AL.com, Lt. Fields has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years in various roles.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Fields told AL.com. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

