Nandi Bushell, 11-year-old drummer, finally joins Foo Fighters on stage

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Kelly Murray, CNN

She's the girl who dared to challenge Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to an "epic" online drum duel -- and won.

And finally, the multi-instrumental phenomenon has realized her dream of playing on stage with her musical hero.

On Thursday, topping off the band's live performance at The Forum in Inglewood, California, 11-year-old Nandi Bushell played drums during their 1997 hit, "Everlong."

"It happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Thank you so much @foofighters!!! I had the best night ever jamming with you at @TheForum! Thank you so much Mr. Grohl and Taylor!" Nandi tweeted.

An unlikely friendship

The musicians, decades apart in age and experience, have repeatedly battled one another online on drums.

In September 2020, the Grammy Award-winning singer, drummer and guitarist wrote a song about Nandi and her musical gifts.

Grohl and Nandi met for a virtual chat late last year, accompanied by her mom and dad.

It was during that conversation that she got an invitation to play with the band on stage one day.

"But it has to be at the end of the set, because you're going to steal the show," Grohl told Nandi, who was 10 at the time.

She emphatically agreed.

"I can't believe I'm talking to you. I feel like I'm meeting a Beatle," Grohl said. "Have you been playing drums a lot?"

"A lot," Nandi answered.

"I haven't. I quit playing drums because I realized I'll never be as good as you so I just quit playing drums," he said.

"Well, just practice, practice, practice," Nandi advised him.

Nandi told Grohl she started playing drums with her dad when she was 5.

"Then, I got too good for him," she told Grohl, and so they got a proper teacher for her.

Nandi, who hails from the UK, also plays bass, guitar and piano.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

