Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kanye West releases new album 'Donda' after delay

Kanye West releases new album 'Donda' after delay

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Megan Thomas, CNN

After a delay and multiple listening events in recent weeks, Kanye West released his new studio album "Donda" on Sunday.

The album includes contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Travis Scott and others.

There are 27 tracks listed on the Spotify playlist for the album. The song "Jail pt. 2," which reportedly features DaBaby, is listed but not yet unavailable.

"Donda" was originally scheduled for release on July 22, following the first of three elaborate listening events.

West took up residence at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to complete work on the album before holding a final event in Chicago on Thursday, where DaBaby, Marilyn Manson and Kim Kardashian West, who filed for divorce from West in February, participated.

West's last album, the Grammy-winning gospel record "Jesus is King," was released in 2019.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be calm with lows in the lower 70s with showers possible late tonight into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories