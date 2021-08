Situación en Afganistán, minuto a minuto: EE.UU. lanza otro ataque aéreo contra ISIS-K

Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be calm with lows in the lower 70s with showers possible late tonight into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts