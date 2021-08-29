Clear
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Lauren Lee, CNN

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center says.

Ida's arrival comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and is described by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as "one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana in modern times." It tied as the state's most powerful storm ever with Hurricane Laura from last year and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856.

Witnesses describe "losing roofs" and hundreds of thousands are without power in the state.

Aid workers are on the ground helping with recovery. You can make a difference through the organizations listed here.

The Impact Your World team will continue to update this article as more ways to help become available.

Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be calm with lows in the lower 70s with showers possible late tonight into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
