Estrenos musicales de la semana: Marc Anthony lanza "Pa'lla voy", Piso 21 presenta "Nadie la controla" y María Becerra publica "Animal", su primer disco

We ended the weekend with comfortable temperatures in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the 60s with calm conditions and a slight chance for a stray shower, however most of the area will likely stay dry. We start of the work week with rain chances Monday and Tuesday, where we might see scattered showers across the area. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to last week with highs in the 80s.

