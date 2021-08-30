Clear
Ed Asner Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of former activist and seven-time Emmy Award winning actor Ed Asner.

Personal

Birth date: November 15, 1929

Death date: August 29, 2021

Birth place: Kansas City, Missouri

Birth name: Etye Asner

Father: Morris David Asner, scrap metal dealer

Mother: Lizzie (Seliger) Asner

Marriages: Cindy Gilmore (1998-2007, divorced); Nancy Sykes (1959-1988, divorced)

Children: With Carol Jean Vogelman: Charles; with Nancy Sykes: Kathryn, Matthew and Liza (twins)

Education: Attended the University of Chicago, 1947-1949

Military: US Army Signal Corps

Other Facts

Nominated for 21 Emmy Awards, including 17 Primetime Emmys and four Daytime Emmys. He won seven for primetime.

Only actor to have won both a comedy and a drama Primetime Emmy for the same role, for "Lou Grant."

He played Lou Grant on four different television series: "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Rhoda," "Lou Grant" and "Roseanne."

Had been outspoken about his opposition to war.

He was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Timeline

1950s - Member of Chicago's Playwrights Theatre Club before moving to New York.

1957 - Makes his television debut in the drama "Studio One."

1960 - Lands his first Broadway role in "Face of a Hero" with Jack Lemmon.

1962 - Is cast in his first film role in Elvis Presley's "Kid Galahad."

September 19, 1970 - The first telecast of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" airs on CBS. Asner stars for seven seasons as "Lou Grant," the curmudgeonly producer of the WJM-TV news.

1971-1972 - Wins two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Performance By An Actor In a Supporting Role for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

1975 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Continuing Performance By a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

1976 - Wins an Emmy for his portrayal as Axel Jordache in "Rich Man, Poor Man."

January 1977 - Portrays slave trade Captain Thomas Davies on the TV mini-series, "Roots," winning an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Series.

March 19, 1977 - The final episode of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" airs on CBS.

September 20, 1977 - Premiere of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" spin-off, "Lou Grant."

1978 - Wins an Emmy for Lead Actor In a Drama Series for "Lou Grant."

1980 - Wins an Emmy for Lead Actor In a Drama Series for "Lou Grant."

1981 - After advocating for the unions during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike in 1980, Asner is elected SAG president.

1982 - CBS cancels "Lou Grant" after five seasons reportedly due to low ratings. Asner attributes the cancellation to his political activism.

1983 - Asner is reelected for a second term as SAG president.

1985 - Patty Duke replaces Asner as SAG president.

1996 - Is inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

2002 - Is presented with the Screen Actors Guild's Life Achievement Award.

April 2004 - Writes an open letter to peace and justice leaders about the tragedy of 9/11 and the subsequent perpetuation of an "endless war" as a means to restrict civil liberties in the United States.

May 19, 2008 - Oprah Winfrey hosts the surviving cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to reflect on the series.

2009 - Provides the voice for "Carl Fredricksen" in the Academy Award-winning animated film, "Up."

2011 - Portrays Warren Buffett in HBO's "Too Big to Fail."

October 4, 2012-January 6, 2013 - Appears on Broadway in the production of "Grace," after having not been on stage since 1989.

March 12, 2013 - Falls ill during his one-man show, "FDR," in Gary, Indiana, and is rushed to the hospital. His publicist later says Asner was diagnosed with exhaustion.

June 2013 - Voices his support for Edward Snowden, who leaked confidential information regarding the US government's surveillance programs.

October 10, 2017 - Release of Asner's book, "The Grouchy Historian: An Old-Time Lefty Defends Our Constitution Against Right-Wing Hypocrites and Nutjobs."

March 22, 2018 - Announces the creation of the Ed Asner Family Center, which supports people who are differently abled.

2019 - The documentary "Ed Asner: On Stage and Off" is released.

August 29, 2021 - Asner dies in Los Angeles, his publicist confirms to CNN.

