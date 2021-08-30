Clear
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are empty nesters

Aug 30, 2021
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 8:50 AM
By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are every parent whose kids have left the house to start their own lives.

The couple shared a photo of themselves sitting on their couch after their youngest child headed off to the University of Michigan, writing on Instagram, "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing."

The couple have three kids, Lola, Michael and Joaquin.

Michael recently opened up about his parents becoming empty nesters.

"She already adopted a dog, so she's already been preparing," he told Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa jokingly told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that she had an idea of how she'd spend her days when her kids had all moved out.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked. I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

In the meantime, they look a little crushed.

Temperatures will be around average today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day time hours today will be dry, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out later this afternoon. A better chance for showers and storms will arrive later tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms in extreme NW Missouri could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will linger through the morning hours on Tuesday before clearing out. Temperatures will likely be below average on Tuesday because of the rain. Temperatures will start to warm up again into the upper 80s by the end of the week. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the end of the work week with a few isolated showers possible Friday night.
