Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sandra Oh says intense fame from 'Grey's Anatomy' led her to seek therapy

Sandra Oh says intense fame from 'Grey's Anatomy' led her to seek therapy

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Sandra Oh says quick rise to fame with the success of "Grey's Anatomy" was "traumatic" and led her seek out a good therapist.

Oh appeared on "Sunday Today" over the weekend with Willie Geist, where she spoke about losing her privacy when she first became famous. Oh, who played Dr. Cristina Yang for the first 10 seasons of The ABC medical drama, said it all happened so fast.

"To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic," she said. "The reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy."

She continued, "So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real. I went from not being able to go out, like hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self."

She was able to cope with the help of a therapist.

"I'm not joking. It's very, very important," she said. "You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that's by saying no."

Oh announced her departure from the show in 2013. She landed five Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award for her performance on the show.

While Season 17 of "Grey's" saw the return of Sarah Drew as April Kepner, Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, T.R. Knight as George O'Malley, Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey, and Eric Dane as Mark Sloan, Oh has not returned.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 96°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Temperatures will be around average today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day time hours today will be dry, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out later this afternoon. A better chance for showers and storms will arrive later tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms in extreme NW Missouri could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will linger through the morning hours on Tuesday before clearing out. Temperatures will likely be below average on Tuesday because of the rain. Temperatures will start to warm up again into the upper 80s by the end of the week. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the end of the work week with a few isolated showers possible Friday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories