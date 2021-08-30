Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'You' Season 3 has a new trailer and release date

'You' Season 3 has a new trailer and release date

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Penn Badgley's creepy stalker Joe Goldberg is now in the suburbs with a baby on the way.

A new trailer for "You" Season 3 features a voiceover from the actor revealing his character and Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, will become parents in the next chapter of the Netflix drama.

"A boy is not what what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of mini me was purely exciting and not without challenges," Badgley says as Joe. "Let's just say, I hope you'll do as I say, not as I do, but for you I could change. I'll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call dad."

Jumping to the future, the couple has "moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they're surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers," according to a Netflix show synopsis.

Season 2 of the series saw Joe leave New York for Los Angeles, where he changed his name to Will and met Love Quinn.

The new season will also feature Saffron Burrows, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus,Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold and others joining the cast.

Watch the Season 3 trailer here.

The new season will debut on Netflix Oct. 15.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 96°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
Temperatures will be around average today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day time hours today will be dry, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out later this afternoon. A better chance for showers and storms will arrive later tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms in extreme NW Missouri could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will linger through the morning hours on Tuesday before clearing out. Temperatures will likely be below average on Tuesday because of the rain. Temperatures will start to warm up again into the upper 80s by the end of the week. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the end of the work week with a few isolated showers possible Friday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories