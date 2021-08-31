Clear
Tim McGraw credits his wife Faith Hill for helping him to stop drinking

Tim McGraw credits his wife Faith Hill for helping him to stop drinking

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 9:40 AM
By Chloe Melas

Tim McGraw is getting real and raw about his past drinking.

The Grammy winner shares in an essay for Esquire how his wife, Faith Hill, helped him to stop drinking years ago.

"I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up," McGraw wrote. "I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."

McGraw and Hill have three daughters. The country music artists, who married in 1996, are about to star in the prequel to the highly successful series "Yellowstone."

In his essay, McGraw also shared some other life lessons he's learned through times of challenge.

"Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other's face. Love is accepting that I'm wrong. Love is a 360 degree thing. It's not linear," he wrote. "They always say you're not supposed to fight in front of your kids. Everybody fights in front of their kids. That's part of the deal."

The-CNN-Wire
© 2021 Cable News Network, Inc.

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
