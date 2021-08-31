Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Candyman' director Nia DaCosta makes history

'Candyman' director Nia DaCosta makes history

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"Candyman" director Nia DaCosta has become the first Black female director to have a film debut in the top spot in the US box office, Universal Pictures announced Tuesday.

According to Box Office Mojo, the horror film, a sequel of the 1992 movie, made over $22 million over the weekend.

The movie is also now the second highest-grossing three-day opening for a Black female director, led by Ava DuVernay for "A Wrinkle in Time."

DaCosta co-wrote the movie with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. This version of "Candyman" has all Black leads and addresses racism, chronicling the story of a Black man who was killed for falling in love with a White woman.

DaCosta said in a recent interview with the New York Times that she welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with Peele.

"I was really excited because Jordan Peele was co-writer and a producer -- no-brainer. So, I felt really safe in the process because I'm a huge fan of his."

Next up for DaCosta is directing "The Marvels," the follow to 2019's "Captain Marvel" for Marvel Studios.

"Candyman" can currently be seen in theaters.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories