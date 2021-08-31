If only Americans took Covid-19 as seriously as Brazilians

Earlier this month, I was in São Paulo, Brazil, attending a major retail industry event in which I moderated a conversation between NBA superstar Magic Johnson and Frederico Trajano, the CEO of Magazine Luiza, one of the country's largest retailers. This large event, called Expo Magalu, brought together a vast number of retailers -- all but a few of them attending virtually due to Covid-19 protocols. But what was most striking in the time I spent traveling around the country, was the degree of seriousness with which Brazilians of many different political stripes and socioeconomic strata take Covid-19 -- a far cry from many Americans.

Popular eateries had drastically reduced their capacity by removing tables or declaring certain areas off-limits to maximize social distancing while rigorously enforcing mask-wearing rules. As long as you were seated, you could remove your mask -- oftentimes you were offered an envelope in which you could place your face covering while eating -- but as soon as you stood up, normally good-natured maître d's were instantly transformed into strict headmasters, ordering masks to be put back on immediately. I found this display of faithful adherence to local mask usage and social distancing mandates in Brazil remarkable as many Brazilians have a knack for finding their way around just about any government-imposed rule or regulation they find overly onerous. There's a term Brazilians have coined for trying to bypass rules and laws without resorting to confrontations: jeitinho.

In office and apartment buildings, elevator capacity was generally limited to two or four individuals, depending on the size of the lift. On several occasions I had the misfortune of being the fifth person attempting to step into an elevator with four people and I was summarily ordered by its occupants to wait for the next one.

I lived in Brazil for many years and feel that I know the country exceptionally well, but this was my first trip there since the onset of the pandemic, and it was obvious something had changed. I realized it's a whole new ballgame.

The pandemic had pierced through the whole of Brazilian society -- one that has been as just as divided politically as is the US in recent years -- unifying them, at least on issues related to the pandemic, in a way that is impossible to see happening in the US, where misinformation and extreme polarization have politicized the virus with deadly effect. Unlike many of President Donald Trump's supporters who continue to cling to fringe theories about the pandemic, many of President Jair Bolsonaro's staunchest supporters have broken with him over his handling of Covid-19. Even the traditionally conservative Estado de São Paulo newspaper called Bolsonaro "the worse president to ever govern Brazil" on Wednesday's editorial page.

That's why, when Bolsonaro -- a longtime skeptic of the pandemic and relentless advocate for unproven cures and treatments, such as hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, recently asked his health minister to consider ways to claw back the various mask mandates and social distancing requirement that have been put in place on state and local levels across the country, most Brazilians I spoke to just shrugged, indicating that they had lost confidence in the president a long time ago.

As I spent my week in Brazil, it became clear that the change in attitude about behavioral mitigation techniques to combat Covid-19 was so obvious that I couldn't help but wonder what it would be like right now to be in places like Texas or Florida -- states where Republican governors have seemingly gone out of their way to allow the Delta variant to spread as quickly as possible and there is no shared community urgency to defeat the virus. I wonder if more ICU beds in hard-hit places like Alabama and Louisiana would be available if the general population was as serious about mask-wearing and social distancing as are the Brazilians I came across in my time in the country.

Where would we, as a nation, be in the fight against the pandemic if some states like Texas and Florida took the virus as seriously as does a country that, unfortunately, does not enjoy the same widespread access to vaccines as we do in America?

In the spring, the headlines about Brazil flagged the country as a global Covid hot spot, pointing fingers at its increasingly unpopular albeit populist President -- who has been called a "Tropical Trump" by some for his seeming disregard for science and distaste for facts. The statistics bear out how severely the country suffered at height of its Covid peak. While the US has lost 193 for every 100K people since the start of the pandemic, Brazil has lost 273 for every 100K.

Since then, daily case numbers have dropped in Brazil -- though that's not to say Covid isn't still spreading. The seven-day average of reported deaths is currently 735, down from over 3,000 in April, according to a Johns Hopkins University data analysis. Many things may have contributed to this decline, including a slowly growing body of vaccinated individuals, it's hard to ignore the diligence with which citizens are abiding by protective behaviors as a possible contributing factor.

The reality on the streets shows that Brazil learned from its worst days of the pandemic and seems to have gotten serious about not repeating its mistakes. Unlike the US, this is not a country with large segments living in denial. President Bolsonaro notwithstanding, there is no major news outlet or network spewing out a daily diet of half-truths and outright lies about the deadly nature of the pandemic. In fact, if there is any exaggeration, it appears to be to err on the side of extreme caution.

For many Brazilians, Covid is deeply personal. In fact, just about everyone I asked said they knew someone they would consider either a family member or close friend who had succumbed to complications stemming from the virus. What I saw in my time in Brazil is a people who are determined to get past the pandemic at all costs by taking every conceivable precaution to protect themselves and their loved one from falling victim to Covid-19.

For most Brazilians, the main obstacle to vanquishing the disease isn't rampant denialism, political or even cultural; it has been a question of gaining widespread access to vaccines. While about 60% of Brazil's population has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, just about 26% are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the country has enough vaccines to supply about 43% of the population with two doses.

Like the US witnessed from President Trump in the early days of the pandemic, initially, Bolsonaro downplayed the significance of the pandemic, calling it on multiple occasions a "little flu." Like Trump, he seemed to be pinning his hopes on the idea that the virus would go away amid fears of the political blowback if he were to begin closing the economy. But soon the country had had enough; in August of 2020, Brazil's Congress voted for mandatory mask-wearing in confined spaces such as businesses, schools and churches, in a sharp rebuke to Bolsonaro who continued to advocate against such measures.

However, unlike the US, where the first vaccines began rolling out in December of 2020, Brazil didn't begin its vaccination efforts until January of this year; large-scale vaccination efforts only began in earnest several months later, according to vaccination stats reported by Reuters, the result of well-documented missteps and inexperience by the part of Bolsonaro's hand-picked senior public health officials. Perhaps in part due to the slow rollout, the virus was able to gain steam and rage through the unvaccinated population for months longer than necessary. This fast-moving "wave of death," as some Brazilians I spoke with refer to the pandemic's early days, changed something in the Brazilian mindset.

Now, on the streets of São Paulo, from posh areas like Jardim Paulista to more blue-collar ones like Santana, it was hard -- if not impossible -- for me to find someone on the streets who was maskless. Incredibly, even beggars on the street were masked up.

The irony of the comparison between the US and Brazil is that here in the US, we have a solution at our fingertips: an ample supply of vaccines. Most Brazilians expressed dismay at why we felt we needed to resort to giving away free beer or lottery tickets to prompt people to get their shots. "Send them down here if you don't want them," referring to vaccine doses, was a common refrain I heard.

But while Brazil continues to forge ahead in its fight against Covid-19, sadly, as we are seeing the result of our vaccine hesitance in the US play out in real-time in hospitals around the South, the US is dealing with not one but two viruses: one called Covid-19 and another called ignorance. And for the latter, there may be no cure in sight.

