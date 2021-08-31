Clear
Bonnaroo organizers cancel this year's festival, citing flooding from heavy rains

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Gray, CNN

Organizers of the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee have canceled this year's event, citing flooding from heavy rains.

It's the second year in a row that the festival has been called off. Last year's event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," the festival wrote on its website Tuesday. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that ... we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."

The area around the festival site has seen 5-7 inches of rain in the past two weeks, much of that in the past 24 hours as Tropical Storm Ida moved north, and during the previous weekend, according to CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward.

The festival was scheduled to start Thursday and run through Sunday at the festival grounds in Manchester.

Bonnaroo said it has "run out of options" to make the event happen safely.

Among those scheduled to perform were Foo Fighters, Meghan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers and Tyler, the Creator.

Many of those same acts were scheduled to perform at last year's festival.

The festival this year was requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within the past 72 hours.

Organizers have said tickets for this year's festival will not roll over to 2022.

The festival site is about 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
