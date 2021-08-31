Clear
Search and rescue mission underway after US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Search and rescue efforts are underway after a US Navy helicopter crashed off the San Diego coast Tuesday, officials said.

It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. According to the Navy, an MH-60S Seahawk chopper typically operates with a crew of four.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31," the Navy's 3rd Fleet said in the statement.

Multiple Coast Guard and Navy assets are being utilized in current search operations, the Navy said.

