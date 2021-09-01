Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stephen Amell says he 'had too many drinks' before being asked to leave flight

Stephen Amell says he 'had too many drinks' before being asked to leave flight

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"Arrow" actor Stephen Amell says he feels "deeply ashamed" about his behavior aboard a flight in June, before which he "had too many drinks."

Amell was asked to leave the flight before it departed after a public argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean, the actor recalled on an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You."

"What happened was -- and it's very, very simple -- I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane," he said.

He continued: "I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, as in like, it was not an argument. In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking. My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, 'If you don't lower your voice, they're going to ask you to get off the plane.' That's the only thing she said the entire time."

Arnell added on the podcast, "It's really, really shameful."

"And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don't necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don't drink in a public place if you can't handle your s---."

Amell and Jean, an America's Next Top Model alum, were married in December 2012.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Temperatures are on the mild side this morning. Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories