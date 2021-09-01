Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Amazon adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

After growing its workforce to more than 1.3 million people in 2020, Amazon is planning to hire another 55,000 employees globally in the coming months, the company announced Wednesday.

This is the first major hiring push since new Chief Executive Andy Jassy took the reins from Jeff Bezos in July. It comes ahead of the company's annual Career Day, which is slated for September 15.

Most of the new jobs will be in corporate and technology roles, which Jassy told Reuters are needed to help the company keep pace with demand in retail, advertising and cloud computing — business units that all got a boost during the Covid-19 pandemic. Amazon's effort to launch a constellation of miniature satellites into space to provide high-speed broadband access, dubbed Project Kuiper, is also staffing up, he said.

The new hires will grow Amazon's global corporate and technology staff, which currently total around 275,000, by 20%, the company said.

Amazon hired nearly 500,000 employees in 2020 (though some of that may have been due to the company's constant and significant turnover among hourly workers), and this latest effort stands to make this year's Career Day the company's largest ever.

In the United States, the company plans to add 40,000 corporate and technology staff, as well as tens of thousands of hourly positions in its operations network. The rest of the 55,000 hires will be for positions in Canada, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, India and Japan, according to Amazon. The vast majority of the 55,000 hires will be for new roles the company is adding, rather than filling existing positions, the company said.

The announcement came on the same day that Walmart — Amazon's competitor in online retail and logistics — said it is looking to hire 20,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.

It also comes as Amazon has faced intense criticism for its treatment of distribution center workers, and following a failed effort to unionize one of its warehouses in Alabama. In June, one of the largest unions in the United States approved a resolution to undertake a broader campaign to unionize the e-commerce giant's warehouse workers.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Temperatures are on the mild side this morning. Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories