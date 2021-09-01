Student injured in shooting at high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, officials say

One student was injured in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem on Wednesday, and authorities are "actively seeking the suspect," a county spokesperson said.

The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city's northwest side, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The injured student, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and all other students are safe, Forsyth County spokesperson Christina Howell said in a text message to CNN.

The school was placed on lockdown after the shooting, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

"Many high schools in the area are also on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. There has not been another incident but it is out of an abundance of caution," Howell said.

"We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available," the sheriff's office said.

The shooting was reported shortly after noon, CNN affiliate WXII reported. Details about what led up to it weren't immediately available.

After the shooting, students were being transported to a Harris Teeter grocery store at Whitaker Square to be reunited with their parents, city officials and the sheriff's office said on Twitter. The sheriff's office earlier named a different site.

After the shooting was reported, numerous law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along both sides of a street near the school Wednesday, a video from CNN affiliate WXLV showed.

Mount Tabor High School had more than 1,400 students in the 2019-20 school year, according to the most recent data available from the US Department of Education's statistics center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

