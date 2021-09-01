Clear
Whipped Greek Yogurt With Cardamom, Date and Pistachios

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 1:31 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 1:31 PM
Posted By: By Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN

Elevate your breakfast by whipping Greek yogurt with warm cardamom spice. A topping of medjool dates adds sweetness and pistachios lend crunch. Whole-milk Greek yogurt is rich in protein compared to regular yogurt, providing a great boost to your morning meal.

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

  • 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

  • 2 small medjool dates, finely chopped

  • 1 tablespoon raw pistachios, finely chopped

  • 1/8 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, add the cardamom, vanilla and maple syrup. Next, add yogurt.

Using a whisk, mix yogurt until whipped to a thick, smooth consistency, about 30 seconds.

2. Divide the yogurt between 2 bowls and top each with half of dates. Sprinkle each serving with half of pistachios and orange zest.

Serve immediately. If desired, drizzle with maple syrup to adjust sweetness to taste and serve with fresh fruit on the side.

Cook this! Snapshot your creation, then share with #plateitpostit. You might be featured in an upcoming story!

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning. Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
