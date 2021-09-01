Clear
'Shark Tank' star Daymond John, DJ Spinderella and more honored for mentoring youth

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

You know Daymond John as a powerhouse entrepreneur as well as a judge on "Shark Tank" and DJ Spinderella as part of the groundbreaking female rap group Salt-N-Peppa, but behind the scenes, they are busy giving back.

The stars were honored on Tuesday with The Sister Accord Leadership Award in Cincinnati, Ohio, for their work mentoring young men and women. The non-profit organization, founded by Sonia Jackson Myles, empowers young women to eradicate bullying and violence.

"I cannot believe it is actually eight years that The Sister Accord has been doing such amazing work in the community, and mentoring by example," according to a video of John's acceptance speech. "I truly believe in mentorship, and I am here because of a tribe of mentors. That is what I try to do on Shark Tank and in my personal life."

DJ Spinderella told CNN, "I hope this 8th annual Sister Accord Day serves as a reminder to girls and women all over the world to lead with love, reject mean girl mentalities and celebrate one other's achievements."

The other award recipients included New Edition's Johnny Gill, Byron Cage, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Janet B. Reid, and Jim Bechtold.

Jackson Myles told CNN in a statement, "At the Sister Accord Foundation, we believe the world needs love. It is our core; it is our mantra; it is our lifestyle. The number eight represents new beginnings, and I am overjoyed to mark the eighth annual Sister Accord Day, along with our extraordinary list of performers, award-winners, and honorees."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning. Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
