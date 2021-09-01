Clear
Salmon With Roasted Grape Salsa

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 1:51 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 1:51 PM
Posted By: By Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN

The roasted grape salsa topping this salmon dish brings out a burst of sweet and tart flavors. Salmon is rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids and known for its heart-healthy benefits. Grapes provide natural sweetness and are a source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.

This salmon recipe is easy -- and the finished dish is sure to impress.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 6-ounce salmon fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided, plus more to taste (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon smoked or hot smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • 4 1⁄2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • Crushed red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper
  • 1 heaping cup seedless red grapes
  • 1 medium red pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 medium green pepper, finely chopped
  • 1⁄2 cup diced red onion
  • 1⁄4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped, plus small leaves for serving
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Lightly season salmon with salt to taste, if desired, and place in a shallow baking dish.

3. Make the marinade: In a mixing bowl, whisk together paprika, cumin, parsley, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 2 tablespoons oil. Season with red pepper flakes to taste. Spoon marinade onto the salmon.

4. Toss grapes with 1⁄2 tablespoon oil and spread on baking dish with the salmon. Roast salmon until cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes. Use an instant-read thermometer to check for an internal temperature of 135 F to 140 F.

5. Meanwhile, make the salsa: In a mixing bowl, add red and green peppers, onion, and 1⁄4 cup cilantro. Mix the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Drizzle over salsa mixture.

6. Once salmon is cooked, remove grapes and add to the salsa. Give it a quick stir. Season salmon with black pepper and top each fillet with one-quarter of the salsa, spreading evenly to cover.

Top with remaining small cilantro leaves and serve.

Cook this! Snapshot your creation, then share with #plateitpostit. You might be featured in an upcoming story!

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning. Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
