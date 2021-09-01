Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

When some of your favorite shows are returning with new episodes

When some of your favorite shows are returning with new episodes

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The fall TV season is almost here, so what better time to highlight some of television's most-anticipated returns?

Call it a preview. Call it a calendar. Just don't call it comprehensive. Do you know how many TV shows exist right now?

September 2

  • "A.P. Bio" (Peacock)

September 3

  • "Billions" (Showtime)

September 7

  • "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

September 10

  • "Lucifer: The Final Season" (Netflix)

September 17

  • "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

September 20

  • "Dancing With the Stars" (ABC), this time with the show's first-ever same-sex dancing pair
  • "The Voice" (NBC)
  • "9-1-1" (Fox)
  • "Bob Hearts Abishola" (CBS)
  • "NCIS" (CBS)

September 21

  • "The Resident" (FOX), now with less Emily VanCamp
  • "FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS)
  • "New Amsterdam" (NBC)

September 22

  • "Survivor" (CBS)
  • "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" (NBC)
  • "Masked Singer" (FOX)
  • "The Goldbergs" (ABC), which is kicking off with a tribute to the late George Segal
  • "The Conners" (ABC)
  • "A Million Little Things" (ABC)
  • "Dear White People" (Netflix)

September 23

  • "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)

September 24

  • "Dateline" (NBC)

September 26

  • "The Simpsons" (FOX)
  • "Bob's Burgers" (FOX)
  • "The Rookie" (ABC)

September 27

  • "The Good Doctor" (ABC)

September 30

  • "Station 19" (ABC)
  • "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)
  • "Big Sky" (ABC)

October TBD

  • "Succession" (HBO)
  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

October 1

  • "Blue Bloods" (CBS)
  • "Magnum P.I." (CBS)
  • "S.W.A.T." (CBS)

October 3

  • "Call the Midwife" (PBS)

October 6

  • "Tough As Nails" (CBS), but I wish it was "Amazing Race."

October 7

  • "Young Sheldon" (CBS), who in season 5 can't be all that young anymore
  • "Bull" (CBS)

October 8

  • "Shark Tank" (ABC)
  • "Nancy Drew" (CW)
  • "Leverage: Redemption" (IMDb TV)

October 10

  • "NCIS: Los Angeles" (CBS)
  • "SEAL Team" (CBS)

October 13

  • "Legends of Tomorrow" (The CW)
  • "Batwoman" (The CW)
  • "The Sinner" (USA Network)

October 14

  • "Project Runway" (Bravo)

October 15

  • "You" (Netflix)

October 17

  • "Fear the Walking Dead" (AMC)

October 21

  • "The Blacklist" (NBC)

October 28

  • "Walker" (The CW)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories